Kaspersky reveals top 4 threats targeting SMBs in SEA

Backdoors

The third most common threat is backdoors. These are among the most dangerous types of malware as, once they penetrate the victim’s device, they give the cybercriminals remote control. They can install, launch and run programs without the consent or knowledge of the user. Once installed, backdoors can be instructed to send, receive, execute and delete files, harvest confidential data from the computer, log activity, and more.

Not-a-virus

Potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) that can be inadvertently installed on your device are labeled “not-a-virus” by our solutions. Although they are listed among the most widespread threats and can be used by cybercriminals to cause harm, they are not malicious per se. Nonetheless, their behavior is annoying, sometimes even dangerous, and the antivirus alerts users because, despite being legal, they often sneak onto the device without the user realizing.

Cybercriminals attempt to deliver this and other malware and unwanted software to employees’ devices by using any means necessary, such as vulnerability exploitation, phishing e-mails and fake text messages. Even something totally unrelated to business, such as a YouTube link, may be used to target SMBs, as their employees often use the same devices for work and personal matters.

One of the methods often utilized to hack into employees’ smartphones is so-called “smishing” (a combination of SMS and phishing). The victim receives a link via SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat or some other messaging app. If the user clicks the link, malicious code is uploaded into the system.

“According to our latest cyber-resilience report, in 2022, four in ten employers admitted that a cybersecurity incident would be a major crisis for their business, superseded only by a slump in sales or a natural disaster. A cybersecurity crisis would also be the second most difficult type of crisis to deal with after a dramatic drop in sales if judged by the results of the survey. Cybersecurity is something SMBs in SEA should take seriously, and we are here to help them chart their journey to building a safer business for them and for their customers,” adds Yeo.

Methodology

The statistics used in this report were collected from January through May 2023 by Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), a system for processing anonymized cyberthreat-related data shared voluntarily by Kaspersky users.

To assess the threat landscape for the SMB sector, Kaspersky experts collected the names of the most popular software products used by its clients who owned small or medium-sized businesses around the world. The final list of the software includes MS Office, MS Teams, Skype and others used by the SMB.