Samsung to boost patent leadership with ‘Ironflex’ trademark for foldable displays

The filing said that the Korean display maker submitted the filing to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 3 and was waiting for the agency’s review. Similar filings are also found to have been made in South Korea and the UK.

The Ironflex trademark consists of standard characters without claim to any particular font style, size or colour. In the filing, Samsung requested its use for a range of gadgets using foldable displays, including smartphones, monitors and tablet PCs. The company has used “Flex” for its foldable or slidable display products.

“The ‘iron’ in the trademark hints at upgraded durability, like folding phones almost free from creases, among other (upgrades),” an industry source close to the matter told The Korea Herald.

“Amid fierce competition, companies are moving promptly to secure more patents than their rivals, even though their products may come out three or four years later.”

The new trademark filing comes as Samsung Display is ramping up research and development efforts to widen the gap with smaller rivals in the burgeoning foldable display market.

The company has already secured unrivalled competitiveness when it comes to patent filings.