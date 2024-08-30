Unit 42 Report unveils evolving cybersecurity threats in key industries

High Vulnerability in Key Industries:

● Media and Entertainment: The industry experienced the highest rate of new services added, exceeding 7,000 per month.

● Telecommunications, Insurance, Pharma and Life Sciences: These industries saw substantial increases, with over 1,000 new services added to their attack surfaces.

● Critical Industries: Financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing saw their attack surfaces add over 200 new services every month.

The report also highlights the need for organisations to adopt AI-driven tools like Cortex Xpanse which provides continuous asset discovery and inventory. This capability is essential for maintaining complete visibility into the attack surface and reducing security risks.

Piya Jitnimit, Country Manager of Thailand, Palo Alto Networks said, "The findings from the report are a clear wake-up call for organisations across the region, including Thailand. As our digital ecosystems expand and evolve, so do the threats that target them. The rapid adoption of new services and the growing complexity of our IT infrastructures make maintaining robust security more challenging than ever. With AI-generated threats becoming more prevalent, it's crucial for businesses to take proactive measures in securing their assets. Staying ahead of potential cyberattacks by leveraging AI-driven tools for continuous asset discovery and inventory is no longer just an option — it’s necessary. At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to helping organisations in Thailand protect their critical infrastructures and navigate this complex cybersecurity landscape”.

To secure attack surfaces effectively, maintaining persistent and comprehensive visibility across all assets, is essential for identifying and responding to risks such as high-profile vulnerabilities.

Monitoring for unsanctioned services or shadow IT is critical to differentiate between known and unknown assets. Prioritising remediation efforts on high-severity vulnerabilities, especially those that are internet-exposed, is also crucial. Moreover, organisations should implement processes to address critical exposure risks in real time, optimise cloud configurations, and enforce secure data handling practices.

Finally, staying informed about emerging threats and regularly reassessing the organisation’s attack surface are key strategies to mitigate risks.

To learn more about Unit 42 and to download the 2024 Unit 42 Attack Surface Threat Report, please visit https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/2024-asm-threat-report.html.

