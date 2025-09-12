Thailand targeted by phishing and DDoS

Check Point Software Technologies reported that organisations in Thailand faced 3,201 cyberattacks per week in the first half of 2025, 164% higher than the global average of 1,946 attacks per week.

In recent months, cybercriminals have increasingly targeted government agencies and critical infrastructure, with significant incidents such as the data breach at Bangchak Corporation, a major Thai oil and gas company.

According to the report, Thailand’s utilities sector has become the top target, facing an average of 3,567 attacks per week, while the government and military sectors have been targeted with an average of 2,662 attacks per week, ranking among the three most attacked sectors this year.

Chanvith Iddhivadhana, Country Manager for Thailand at Check Point Software Technologies, stated that Thailand urgently needs to prioritise an AI-driven integrated security architecture to defend against increasingly complex national-level threats. These include phishing scams and DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, which have surged due to regional tensions and the growing prevalence of cybercrime.