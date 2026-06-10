The Golden Kingdom: Why Thailand is the New Epicentre of Global Tech

Thailand has long been cherished as a jewel of Southeast Asia, famous for its vibrant culture and hospitality. However, a new narrative is unfolding across the kingdom—one of silicon, circuits, and sustainability. The Board of Investment (BOI) reports a 70% increase in investment applications, signalling growing confidence among global investors and a shift towards Thailand as a key destination.



A Magnet for Global Capital

Despite the ebb and flow of the global economy, Thailand remains a steadfast strategic base. Speaking at the Thailand-Japan Sustainable Business Forum 2026, Sudhasinee Smitra, Deputy Secretary-General of the BOI, highlighted a remarkable influx of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) totalling approximately 1.3 trillion THB.

While Singapore remains a primary conduit for capital, major players from the United States, Hong Kong, and China are increasingly establishing permanent roots in Thai soil. This points to sustained investor confidence in Thailand’s long-term economic potential.



The Digital Backbone: Data Centres and PCBs

The "Land of Smiles" is rapidly becoming the "Land of Innovation." The real stars of the show are the Data Centre and Semiconductor industries. Specifically, Thailand has carved out a niche as a world leader in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing.

By fostering a robust ecosystem that includes advanced energy storage and power electronics, the BOI is ensuring that Thailand isn't just part of the digital revolution—it is leading it. This technological pivot is designed to future-proof the economy, making the kingdom an indispensable link in the global tech supply chain.