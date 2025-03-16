Retail space in Thailand seeing recovery, CBRE reports

Parima Haritavorn, deputy director of retail services at real-estate consultancy CBRE Thailand, says overall retail space in Thailand is estimated to reach around 8.3 million square metres in 2025. Rental rates are expected to increase by around 5% in certain areas, indicating a steady market recovery.

Retail rental rates vary by location, with higher rates in prime areas and depending on tenant demand. Rental prices generally range from 4,000 to 8,000 baht per square metre, particularly in central business districts (CBDs).

Top 3 Retail Rental Locations in Thailand

The most sought-after and high-priced retail rental areas include:

Ratchaprasong district, which has consistently experienced intense competition.

Sukhumvit area, a prime location for commercial and retail businesses.

Outer city zones, such as Ladprao, Bangna, and around Iconsiam, which continue to attract strong demand.