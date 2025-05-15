Thai gold prices slump 1,400 baht, then slightly rebound

Gold prices in Thailand opened sharply lower on Thursday, according to the first update from the Gold Traders Association at 9.05am. The opening saw a steep 600-baht drop per baht-weight, triggering a wave of subsequent price adjustments throughout the morning.

In total, prices were revised 14 times during the day, first with ten consecutive cuts of 50 baht each, followed by three more reductions of 100 baht each. Altogether, these downward moves slashed the gold price by 1,400 baht.

However, a modest rebound followed later in the day, with four consecutive increases of 50 baht each, adding back 200 baht to the price. As of the latest update at 13.35pm, the prices stood at:

Gold Bar (96.5%)

Buy: ฿49,600

Sell: ฿49,700

Gold Ornament (96.5%)

Buy: ฿48,709.08

Sell: ฿50,500

Compared to the previous day's final rate on May 14, which saw 11 updates and a total drop of 300 baht, today's market activity reflects heightened volatility likely influenced by global factors.