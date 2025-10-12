Absorba to exit Thai market after four decades

Absorba, a leading French babywear brand known for its high-quality clothing and skincare products for newborns and children up to five years old, announced that it will cease operations in Thailand in June 2026, marking the end of more than 40 years in the Thai market.

In a statement on its official Facebook page (Absorba TH), the company said it would end sales in Thailand on June 30, 2026 and expressed heartfelt thanks to loyal customers for their long-time support.