Absorba to exit Thai market after four decades

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025

French babywear brand Absorba will end its Thailand operations in June 2026 after over 40 years, offering a 50% farewell sale this October.

Absorba, a leading French babywear brand known for its high-quality clothing and skincare products for newborns and children up to five years old, announced that it will cease operations in Thailand in June 2026, marking the end of more than 40 years in the Thai market.

In a statement on its official Facebook page (Absorba TH), the company said it would end sales in Thailand on June 30, 2026 and expressed heartfelt thanks to loyal customers for their long-time support.

As a gesture of appreciation, Absorba is offering a 50% storewide discount, excluding items from the new collection, from October 10 to October 31, 2025. 

The promotion will be available at Absorba counters in major department stores nationwide, except at Siam Takashimaya.

Following the announcement, many Thai parents expressed sadness online, sharing fond memories of the brand’s products.

Comments included:

  • “So sad. I love their baby skincare range, gentle, fragrant and soft on the skin.”
  • “My child has worn Absorba since birth, their clothes, blankets and pyjamas are the best. Such a loss.”
  • “Please bring back Absorba’s baby powder! I used it when I was little and wanted my child to have the same.”

The heartfelt messages reflect Absorba’s lasting impact on Thai families over the decades, known for its soft fabrics, safety standards and timeless French quality.
 

