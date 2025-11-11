Thailand seizes global spiritual boom to build billion-baht industry

The rising wave of auspicious-inspired fashion is evolving from a passing fad into a deeply rooted lifestyle, both in Thailand and across the globe. This growing trend is reflected in the use of amulets, bracelets, accessories, and clothing that feature auspicious symbols.
Beyond offering emotional comfort, faith fashion has become a cultural expression for those drawn to uniqueness and mystique, a golden opportunity to elevate this auspicious-driven style into one of Thailand’s true soft powers.
According to the Department of Business Development, 14.81% of Thais are strong believers in spiritual practices, while another 29.4% hold moderate faith, meaning nearly half of the population engages in auspicious rituals or sacred beliefs. Even more striking is the younger generation: as many as 73.2% of Gen Z Thais identify themselves as “ Sai Moo,” or spiritual believers.
The most popular mystic activities include fortune-telling (33.9%), worshipping amulets and sacred objects (30.1%), and selecting lucky colours or numbers (26.9%). These beliefs are not confined to the mind. They manifest in everyday life through clothing, accessories, and adornments that carry spiritual meaning.
The global fascination with spirituality-driven design is no longer limited to Thailand. Transparency Market Research reported that the global spiritual jewellery market was worth US$13.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to US$22.2 billion by 2031, nearly doubling in less than a decade.
This growth is driven by rising incomes, the expansion of e-commerce, and a lifestyle shift that emphasises mindfulness and mental well-being. Popular items include pendants, bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces adorned with auspicious motifs, crafted from materials ranging from gemstones, gold, and silver to crystals, stones, and sacred woods.
Thailand’s faith fashion stands out for its seamless blend of traditional beliefs and contemporary design, a combination rooted in centuries of cultural wisdom that cannot be easily replicated.
The sector extends beyond jewellery to include clothing, cosmetics, and lifestyle products that integrate spiritual elements with modern aesthetics. These products satisfy both emotional needs and consumer desire for unique, story-driven creations that reflect authentic cultural identity.
The Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) is championing this movement through its “DIPROM Community: Giving Back for Growth” policy, offering new skills, modern tools, and opportunities to help local enterprises thrive.
Under its 2025 Fashion Identity project, DIPROM is nurturing Faith Fashion as part of Thailand’s cultural soft power by empowering SMEs and community enterprises in four key industries: Thai apparel, gems and jewellery, crafts, and beauty.
The initiative focuses on three dimensions of development:
Harnessing local charm through regional spiritual design
DIPROM’s programme highlights the diversity of Thailand’s four regions.
In 2025, 50 entrepreneurs will take part in the programme: 20 in handicrafts, 15 in apparel, 10 in jewellery, and 5 in beauty and cosmetics. Each business combines spiritual beliefs with creative design, resulting in products that resonate with consumers seeking meaning and distinction.
These creations have not only earned strong market response but also generated over 100 million baht in combined economic value, solidifying faith fashion as one of Thailand’s emerging soft power assets.