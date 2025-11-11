Thailand seizes global spiritual boom to build billion-baht industry

The rising wave of auspicious-inspired fashion is evolving from a passing fad into a deeply rooted lifestyle, both in Thailand and across the globe. This growing trend is reflected in the use of amulets, bracelets, accessories, and clothing that feature auspicious symbols.

Beyond offering emotional comfort, faith fashion has become a cultural expression for those drawn to uniqueness and mystique, a golden opportunity to elevate this auspicious-driven style into one of Thailand’s true soft powers.

When auspicious becomes a billion-baht business

According to the Department of Business Development, 14.81% of Thais are strong believers in spiritual practices, while another 29.4% hold moderate faith, meaning nearly half of the population engages in auspicious rituals or sacred beliefs. Even more striking is the younger generation: as many as 73.2% of Gen Z Thais identify themselves as “ Sai Moo,” or spiritual believers.

The most popular mystic activities include fortune-telling (33.9%), worshipping amulets and sacred objects (30.1%), and selecting lucky colours or numbers (26.9%). These beliefs are not confined to the mind. They manifest in everyday life through clothing, accessories, and adornments that carry spiritual meaning.