Lack of regulatory control allowing foreign franchises to prosper

Foreign business operations in Thailand must comply with the Foreign Business Act 1999, which prohibits foreigners from engaging in certain businesses and requires licenses or certifications for others. But while foreign businesses seeking to operate in Thailand must obtain the necessary permits, there are no specific legal conditions or criteria for foreign entities registered as legal persons operating franchises. One important consideration is whether the company has sublicensing rights from the rights owner.

Oramon Sapthaweetham, the department’s director-general, stated that the department is scrutinising nominee businesses where Thai nationals hold shares on behalf of foreigners to bypass the 1999 Act In 2024, the department aims to inspect approximately 26,019 legal entities, primarily in tourism, real estate, hotels, and resorts across Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Surat Thani, Chonburi, Rayong, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, and Bangkok.

Of these, 495 businesses have been identified for further investigation of financial documents, and 221 have undergone in-depth examination.

The inspections focus on businesses where foreigners have significant control, including voting rights, dividend entitlements, and capital return rights upon dissolution. The source of funds used in the business, such as unusual loans to foreigners, is also considered. Nominee arrangements violating the Act and are punishable by up to three years in prison, fines, and daily penalties of 10,000 to 50,000 baht until compliance is achieved. Company directors are also liable.

Oramon stated that the department is collaborating with the Department of Tourism, the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports, the Department of Special Investigation, the Tourist Police Bureau, and the Immigration Bureau and had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on December 13, 2023, to enhance coordination, information exchange, oversight, promotion of tourism businesses and the establishment of a joint operations centre. A collaborative action plan is under discussion.

