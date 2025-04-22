Wall St ends sharply lower following Trump's anti-Powell tirade

All three major indexes tumbled more than 2%, with big losses in the "Magnificent Seven" group of megacap growth stocks weighing heaviest on the tech-laden Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 closed 16% below its February 19 record closing high. If the bellwether index closes 20% below that all-time high, that will confirm the index has entered a bear market.

Trump escalated his criticism of Powell on Monday, saying the U.S. economy is headed for a slowdown "unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates NOW," in a bellicose Truth Social post which raised concerns over the Fed's autonomy.

"Countries that have an independent central bank grow faster, have lower inflation; they have better economic outcomes for their people," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management in St. Louis. "And politicians trying to influence the Fed is a really bad idea, and it's very scary for the market."