SET paves way for new trading board to attract foreign new economy firms

“We are currently considering establishing a new trading board to accommodate these New Economy stocks, alongside the existing SET, mai, and LiveX platforms,” Professor Kitipong explained. “We need to finalise what incentives we can offer to attract these companies and how listing on the Thai market will benefit them.”

Encouraging Brokerage Mergers

Another focus is the consolidation of brokerage firms. Currently, 39 securities companies operate in Thailand, but the exchange aims to reduce this number to 18 to strengthen the sector’s resilience and growth potential. This move comes amid declining business performance, market volatility, and reduced trading volumes.

To facilitate this consolidation, the SET plans to introduce incentives to encourage brokerage mergers, supporting a more robust and competitive financial ecosystem.

6 Key Initiatives: Continuing the Momentum

SET remains committed to advancing six critical initiatives as follows:

JUMP+ Project, Bond Connect Platform, and Carbon Credit Ecosystem

New Economy – attracting foreign companies, startups, and large corporations planning spin-offs to trade on the Thai stock market

Thailand Individual Saving Account (TISA) – promoting long-term investment with tax exemptions on dividends, with potential future integration of token-based trading

Implementation of AI technology to assist in analysis for listed Thai companies

Family Business support initiatives

Advocating for legal reforms to establish a stronger foundation for capital market development

“We hope that these initiatives, developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance and the SEC, will be driven forward with utmost dedication. What we have done, are doing, and will continue to do is relentless. Over the past year, I believe I have passed the test and not failed. Whether I get an extension depends on the SEC’s decision, but if I am kindly asked to continue, I am ready,” said Kitipong .

