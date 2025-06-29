Thailand warns of hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak announced on Saturday (June 28) that the Department of Disease Control (DDC) under the Ministry of Public Health has detected a significant rise in HFMD cases as cool and humid conditions set in.
He stressed that parents must ensure proper hygiene and health monitoring for their children, particularly those under five, who are most vulnerable.
“As the rainy season begins, increased humidity creates ideal conditions for the spread of communicable diseases, especially among young children,” said Anukool.
Over 21,000 cases reported this year
Between January 1 and June 25, 2025, Thailand recorded 21,315 HFMD cases, broken down as follows:
The disease, caused by enteroviruses (most commonly coxsackievirus), often reappears in children even after previous infection. It spreads through contact with nasal secretions, saliva, fluid from blisters or sores, and contaminated objects or surfaces. The DDC notes that outbreaks are most common between June and August.
Common symptoms and when to seek medical help
Typical symptoms include low-grade fever, painful sores inside the mouth—particularly on the soft palate, cheeks, and tongue—making infants refuse milk or food, drooling, and complaining of mouth pain. Children may also develop red rashes or small fluid-filled blisters on the palms, soles, and torso.
Parents should seek medical attention immediately if their child shows worsening symptoms such as:
Public health guidance for parents and schools
For parents:
For teachers and schools:
Boosting immunity during the rainy season
Anukool concluded by urging parents to help strengthen their children’s immune systems.
“Children should eat a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, get 8–10 hours of sleep each night, maintain good hygiene, and receive appropriate vaccinations,” he said.
“If your child shows any concerning symptoms, seek medical care immediately. Early action is key to keeping our children safe, especially during the rainy season.”