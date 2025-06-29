Thailand warns of hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak announced on Saturday (June 28) that the Department of Disease Control (DDC) under the Ministry of Public Health has detected a significant rise in HFMD cases as cool and humid conditions set in.

He stressed that parents must ensure proper hygiene and health monitoring for their children, particularly those under five, who are most vulnerable.

“As the rainy season begins, increased humidity creates ideal conditions for the spread of communicable diseases, especially among young children,” said Anukool.

Over 21,000 cases reported this year

Between January 1 and June 25, 2025, Thailand recorded 21,315 HFMD cases, broken down as follows:

Children aged 0–4 years: 15,753 cases

Aged 5–9 years: 4,658 cases

Aged 10–14 years: 544 cases

The disease, caused by enteroviruses (most commonly coxsackievirus), often reappears in children even after previous infection. It spreads through contact with nasal secretions, saliva, fluid from blisters or sores, and contaminated objects or surfaces. The DDC notes that outbreaks are most common between June and August.