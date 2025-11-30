SUNDS: Hidden danger that strikes without warning during sleep

About the sudden passing of Channel 8 journalist and news anchor Natthawut Ponglangka, who died unexpectedly in his sleep, Asst Prof Dr Sirin Apiyasawat, cardiologist at the Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, has previously written an article explaining the condition commonly known in Thai as “lai tai”.
The condition, which has been linked to several high-profile cases, including the late comedian Waew Jokmok, sister of well-known comedian Mum Jokmok, is medically classified as Sudden Unexplained Nocturnal Death syndrome (SUNDS). It is reportedly found more frequently in parts of the Northeast of Thailand. Its danger lies in the abrupt and silent onset, with victims often showing no warning signs beforehand.
Dr Sirin noted that a key factor is an imbalance of essential minerals, especially potassium, which affects the heart’s electrical rhythm.
Two major contributing factors include:
The mechanism behind sudden SUNDS can be explained through the heart’s electrical system.
Normally, the heartbeat is regulated by electrical signals generated by minerals that move in and out of heart cells, such as sodium, potassium and calcium, through tiny ‘channels’ that act like gates.
In people with this condition, the sodium channels are fewer or function abnormally due to a congenital cellular-level disorder.
This makes the heart more vulnerable to dangerous rhythm disturbances. Individuals with this underlying condition must take extra care with their diet and overall health to reduce their risk.
The SUNDS is linked to the heart fluttering in these patients, which originates in the ventricles. The ventricles are normally the main pumps that push blood to the body. When there is an electrical short circuit in the ventricular 'gates', it causes the ventricles to beat irregularly.
This leads to excessive, localised electrical activation, and instead of the ventricles pumping strongly to supply blood to the body, they merely quiver or flutter. This prevents enough blood from reaching the body and the brain.
The patient will faint or lose consciousness within 30 seconds. If the condition does not improve, brain death will occur within the next 4 minutes. Ultimately, if not revived, death will ensue within 6 to 7 minutes."
Symptoms and emergency response
When the brain and body do not receive enough blood and oxygen, several warning signs may appear, such as abnormal movements or changes in breathing. Some individuals may briefly lose control of automatic bodily functions due to disrupted nerve signals.
Without effective resuscitation or timely medical intervention to restore a normal heart rhythm, the situation can quickly become life-threatening.
In some cases, the abnormal rhythm may stop on its own, and the person may survive, although prolonged lack of oxygen can still result in lasting neurological impairment.
There are two main medical treatments:
Patients are advised to avoid contaminated food, ensure adequate nutrition, especially vitamin B, and consume heart-healthy foods such as salmon, tuna, olive oil, legumes and tofu.
Adequate rest, avoiding alcohol and certain substances, and managing overall health are also essential, as episodes are more likely during periods of fatigue or illness.
Most individuals with this condition show no symptoms in their daily lives. However, on certain “high-risk” days, such as when they are sleep-deprived, consume alcohol, use certain substances, take specific medications, or are unwell, the risk of a sudden episode increases significantly. These triggers can cause the condition to occur unexpectedly.
The most effective long-term treatment is the implantation of a cardiac device that helps stabilise the heart’s rhythm, enabling patients who have previously experienced an episode to live a normal life.
After implantation, patients must avoid pressing on the shoulder or collarbone area where the device is placed, as this may damage the leads.
In an emergency, the recommended first-aid approach is to:
Dr Sirin notes that individuals with this condition may also have other underlying medical issues, such as neurological or cardiac disorders, which may present with similar symptoms during an episode.