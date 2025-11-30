SUNDS: Hidden danger that strikes without warning during sleep

The mechanism behind sudden SUNDS can be explained through the heart’s electrical system.

Normally, the heartbeat is regulated by electrical signals generated by minerals that move in and out of heart cells, such as sodium, potassium and calcium, through tiny ‘channels’ that act like gates.

In people with this condition, the sodium channels are fewer or function abnormally due to a congenital cellular-level disorder.

This makes the heart more vulnerable to dangerous rhythm disturbances. Individuals with this underlying condition must take extra care with their diet and overall health to reduce their risk.

The SUNDS is linked to the heart fluttering in these patients, which originates in the ventricles. The ventricles are normally the main pumps that push blood to the body. When there is an electrical short circuit in the ventricular 'gates', it causes the ventricles to beat irregularly.

This leads to excessive, localised electrical activation, and instead of the ventricles pumping strongly to supply blood to the body, they merely quiver or flutter. This prevents enough blood from reaching the body and the brain.

The patient will faint or lose consciousness within 30 seconds. If the condition does not improve, brain death will occur within the next 4 minutes. Ultimately, if not revived, death will ensue within 6 to 7 minutes."