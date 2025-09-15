Neck pillow with AI helps prevent dangerous sleep disorders

Research by Thailand’s Department of Medical Services shows that 10–30% of Thais suffer from snoring at levels harmful to their health, particularly working-age adults and even teenagers who lack adequate rest.

Men over 30, people who are overweight, and those with a narrow airway structure are especially vulnerable to OSA. In severe cases, the condition can lead to acute heart failure during sleep.

In response, Dr Patiyuth Pramkeaw of King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) and his research team have developed a prototype “smart pillow” designed to detect snoring and help prevent sleep apnoea.