Chulalongkorn Hospital succeeds with first HGNS surgery in Thailand for sleep apnea

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital leads the way in Thailand with successful Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation surgery for obstructive sleep apnea, improving patient quality of life.

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital's medical team has achieved a significant milestone with the successful implementation of Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS) surgery to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in Thailand. This makes the hospital the first in Thailand and the fourth in Asia to carry out this advanced procedure, marking a key development in expanding treatment options for patients.

The HGNS technique has been previously used in Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong, but King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital now leads in the region with this breakthrough. The surgery aims to help patients who have not responded well to traditional treatments like Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP).