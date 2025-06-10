Neurological Institute successfully performs first Tourette\'s syndrome surgery

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated on June 9, 2025, that the Neurological Institute, a state-run hospital specialising in brain and spinal cord diseases, is marking its 68th anniversary.

The institute has successfully treated complex neurological patients from across the country, either curing or improving their conditions.

One of the latest successes involved treating movement disorders in patients with Tourette syndrome, a condition previously treated with psychiatric medications to alleviate symptoms, though it was often ineffective in severe cases.

The Neurological Institute’s medical team began performing deep brain stimulation surgery on a patient for the first time on March 27, 2025.

Following the procedure, the patient experienced no complications that could lead to further neurological issues.

Over the course of two months, after adjusting the brain stimulation settings, the patient showed a nearly 70% reduction in abnormal movements and vocal outbursts, marking a significant achievement for the medical team.