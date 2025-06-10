Neurological Institute successfully performs first Tourette\'s syndrome surgery

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated on June 9, 2025, that the Neurological Institute, a state-run hospital specialising in brain and spinal cord diseases, is marking its 68th anniversary.
The institute has successfully treated complex neurological patients from across the country, either curing or improving their conditions.
One of the latest successes involved treating movement disorders in patients with Tourette syndrome, a condition previously treated with psychiatric medications to alleviate symptoms, though it was often ineffective in severe cases.
The Neurological Institute’s medical team began performing deep brain stimulation surgery on a patient for the first time on March 27, 2025.
Following the procedure, the patient experienced no complications that could lead to further neurological issues.
Over the course of two months, after adjusting the brain stimulation settings, the patient showed a nearly 70% reduction in abnormal movements and vocal outbursts, marking a significant achievement for the medical team.
Taweesilp added that Tourette syndrome is a movement disorder typically present from school age. While some patients see improvement in adulthood, others continue to experience symptoms that interfere with daily life, making it difficult to control certain body movements or speech, which can affect both education and career opportunities.
“Tourette syndrome affects approximately 1% of the population, meaning there are around 700,000 people in Thailand with the condition, with around 10% of these patients experiencing severe symptoms.
The Neurological Institute treats about 60-80 new Tourette patients annually, mostly with medication. However, for patients eligible for deep brain stimulation surgery, we are fully prepared to provide the necessary care,” Dr Taweesilp said.
Pol Lt Dr Napa Siriwiwattanakul, Director of the Neurological Institute, stated that the institute will diagnose and treat patients with movement disorders who require deep brain stimulation implants, with a target of 10 patients per year. The institute remains committed to advancing the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, striving to meet international standards.
Dr Teeradej Srikijvilaikul, a neurosurgeon at the Institute, explained that deep brain stimulation surgery requires a team of specialists working together, as multiple brain regions must be carefully selected for the implant.
The first patient case in Thailand took approximately 5-6 hours for the surgery, which involved monitoring brainwaves during the procedure and implanting a battery in the body.
Patients will need to charge the battery periodically, which has an expected lifespan of about 10 years. Although deep brain stimulation does not cure Tourette syndrome, it helps regulate brain waves to improve movement control, resulting in a significant enhancement in the patient's quality of life.
Additionally, the Institute invites the public to join in celebrating its 68th anniversary on Saturday, August 2, 2025, through four activities:
Interested individuals can follow the registration details on the Neurological Institute’s Facebook page or contact 02-354-6118 for more information.