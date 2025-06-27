Thainakarin Hospital reaffirms its position as a ‘Trustable Health Partner’ beyond traditional healthcare

Enhanced medical service efficiency

Thiti Sihanatkathakul, Chief Executive Officer of Thainakarin Hospital, said the hospital is focusing on preventive care and precision medicine, providing personalised treatment plans tailored to individual needs.

In recent years, the hospital has made remarkable progress in aligning with global healthcare trends that emphasise prevention and holistic care. A key milestone was the launch of the Thainakarin Wellness Centre, promoting complete well-being in all dimensions of life.

The hospital’s Linac Centre, equipped with advanced Vital Beam radiation technology, was opened to ensure precise cancer treatment with minimal impact on healthy tissue.

To address rising concerns such as obesity and chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Healthy Weight Centre was established, emphasising holistic, lifestyle-based care.

In February 2025, the hospital took another leap forward by launching the Thainakarin Precision Oncology Centre (TPOC)—a personalised cancer centre that uses advanced technology and deep data analysis to deliver precise, patient-specific treatment.

Most recently, Thainakarin Hospital expanded its global outreach through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aasandha, a key public healthcare agency from the Republic of Maldives.

This collaboration aims to provide international patients with end-to-end care—covering treatment planning, travel arrangements, post-treatment recovery, and access to specialised services.

“This milestone reflects our mission of ‘Growing with Trust’, demonstrating cross-border confidence and our commitment to being a reliable healthcare partner at the regional level,” Thiti said.

Additionally, the hospital continues to expand its service network to improve community accessibility.

New ventures include the Thainakarin Medical Clinic at Thipkasorn Market, the Thainakarin Breast & Gynaecology Specialty Hospital in Chachoengsao province, and a nationwide collaboration with the Social Security Office to provide fast-access cardiac treatments under four key procedures.

“These initiatives reflect our vision to become a ‘comprehensive health system’, not confined to the role of a conventional hospital,” Thiti added.

Becoming trustable health partner

Thiti emphasised that Thainakarin Hospital is taking on the role of a trusted companion throughout every stage of life. He noted that patients and and medical staff are all stakeholders working together towards progress, committed to continuous improvement.

“Our growth is not driven by technology alone—but by the trust our patients and their families place in us. This trust shapes our services to meet every human need,” he said.

One example is the recent opening of the Thainakarin Safe Space Centre, a welcoming and secure health facility for people of all genders and identities. Meanwhile, the Bone and Body Wellness Centre, a preventive care facility for the elderly, was launched led by multidisciplinary teams and specialist physicians—aimed at enhancing senior quality of life.

Thainakarin Hospital today thrives on the foundation of trust, stepping proudly into its 32nd year with a role that goes far beyond being a medical provider.

“As a trustable health partner, we are dedicated to walking alongside everyone at every life stage—with confidence in the power of good health,” Thiti said, “Because healthcare is not just about treatment; it’s about earning the trust to care.”

Medical staff and patients are key

Leading medical specialists at Thainakarin Hospital shared their insights on the vital role that trust plays in patient care. They underscored teamwork as the key to the hospital’s success, with a multidisciplinary team model ensuring comprehensive and coordinated care.

Dr Ulan Wongkaew, cardiologist, emphasised the delicacy of trust in the medical field. He stated that building trust is difficult because just one disappointment can undo everything.

“Every second, every minute is precious for our patients and their loved ones,” he said. “Healthcare is a life investment, so patients need to know and trust us first. In return, we provide heartfelt service.”

Dr Praveena Direkwattanachai, neurologist, emphasised the complexity of neurological care, noting that it requires trust from patients and their families—trust that Thainakarin Hospital responds to with expert and compassionate service.

Similarly, Dr Panukorn Pinijprapa from the Bone and Body Wellness Centre highlighted the hospital’s focus on preventive care, citing personalised nutritional programmes as a significant part of building long-term patient trust beyond illness treatment.

Dr Nuttapon Arpornsujaritkun, a transplant surgeon, noted that the hospital’s reputation extends beyond the Bang Na neighbourhood, thanks to the trust and support from patients.

“Many of my kidney transplant patients travel from other provinces. That level of trust speaks volumes,” he said.

Meanwhile, celebrity guests shared personal stories, reinforcing the hospital’s reputation as a family hospital. Faii Mahutkeerati, Mrs Celebrity Thailand 2025, and Nueng, a YouTuber from the Pa Neung Tung Poh Cooking Show, both recounted their experiences—from antenatal care to childbirth and paediatric services.

“Even in stressful situations, the doctors’ skill and compassion reassured us,” said Faii.

“I usually feel nervous visiting hospitals,” added Nueng, “but at Thainakarin Hospital, it feels like being treated by family.”