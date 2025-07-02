Pikachu, Snorlax named Japan ambassadors to promote better sleep

The Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry spearheaded this initiative, which leverages the appeal of these iconic figures to encourage people, especially children, to develop better sleep habits.
The characters are expected to participate in various public awareness events, adding a fun, recognisable element to the important message that everyone needs to get enough sleep.
The ministry recommends nine to 12 hours of sleep for elementary students, and eight to 10 hours for junior and high school students, to maintain good health.
Since last fiscal year, the ministry has been collaborating with the Pokémon Company, which publishes “Pokémon Sleep,” a smartphone game that tracks the user’s sleep. Together, they have created brochures and other materials to encourage adequate sleep.
On Thursday, the day of the announcement, Snorlax and a night-capped Pikachu visited the ministry and received their letters of appointment from Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Takamaro Fukuoka.
“We hope to continue working with the health ministry to positively change sleep habits,” said Pokémon Company Representative Director Takato Utsunomiya.
The Japan News
Asia News Network