Thai Hospital Pioneers Revolutionary Sleep Apnea Treatment for Southeast Asia

Bumrungrad International Hospital has introduced hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HNS), a groundbreaking treatment for obstructive sleep apnea that could transform care for millions of sufferers across the region.

The innovative "Inspire" device, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2014, has already treated over 100,000 patients in America, Europe, and leading Asian countries including Japan and Singapore.

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration certified the technology in 2024, with the first procedures performed at Bumrungrad in July 2025.

Silent epidemic affects millions

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) represents a significant global health crisis, with The Lancet Respiratory Medicine reporting 936 million cases worldwide in 2019. In Thailand, an estimated 20-30% of middle-aged men and 10-15% of women may have the condition without realising it.

"Sleep apnea is caused by upper airway muscles relaxing during sleep, depriving the body of oxygen and forcing the brain to wake periodically," explained Dr Darakul Pornsriniyom, a neurology and sleep medicine specialist at Bumrungrad. "This creates poor sleep quality and impacts life in numerous ways—from daytime fatigue and reduced work efficiency to mood swings and increased accident risk."

The condition's long-term consequences are severe, increasing risks of diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases including arrhythmias and heart failure, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, certain cancers, and sexual dysfunction.