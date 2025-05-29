Private hospitals grow as foreign patients increase by 7.6%

The private hospital sector in Thailand is poised for notable growth in 2025, driven by an expanding foreign patient base and global health megatrends that are increasingly capturing public attention.
According to data from the Industry Analysis Report by Business Segment, total revenue for Thailand’s private hospital business is projected to grow by 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) in 2025.
This growth is largely attributed to a 7.6% YoY increase in revenue from foreign patients.
Revenue from Thai patients is expected to grow at a moderate pace of 5.2% YoY, slightly slower than in 2024. This deceleration is primarily due to slower economic growth in Thailand, which is influenced by global economic conditions and subsequently affects Thai consumers’ purchasing power and healthcare spending.
In 2025, Thailand aims to generate a health economy value of 690 billion baht.
Data from the Medical Genomics Centre reveals that the government has set a target to create a health economy worth 690 billion baht in 2025, accounting for 3.39% of Thailand’s GDP.
This goal reflects a strong commitment to developing the medical industry as a key driver of the national economy.
Many private hospitals have adapted and refined their strategies to meet rising demand. Among them is Vimut Hospital, which has built a healthcare ecosystem and continuously innovates medical technologies to elevate treatment and service standards.
Now entering its fifth year, Vimut Hospital aims to be an accessible healthcare provider that serves all patient groups at affordable prices, utilising modern technology and specialist medical teams. Its services cover all aspects of care—from diagnosis to swift treatment.
B.E.S.T Strategy Elevates Hospital to Smart Healthcare
Dr Nipat Kulabkaw, CEO of Vimut Hospital Holding Co., Ltd., announced that in 2025, the hospital will focus on advancing care for complex and challenging diseases.
This will be achieved through a multidisciplinary team of specialists covering respiratory diseases, cardiovascular conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological and brain diseases, aiming for fast, precise, and safe treatment planning.
The hospital will implement the B.E.S.T strategy over the next 3–5 years to transform into a fully digital Smart Healthcare Hospital with a patient-centred approach. The B.E.S.T strategy consists of:
B: Bring Modern Technology – Integrating cutting-edge technology into patient care.
E: Expert with Specialised Team – Utilising specialised medical teams and experts.
S: Smooth Service – Providing seamless and convenient patient care with a well-prepared support team.
T: Trust – Building confidence and trust among patients.
In 2024, Vimut Hospital’s revenue reached 1.203 billion baht, marking a 35% growth from the previous year.
Launch of the Lung Health Centre
Recently, Vimut Hospital launched the Lung Health Centre, providing comprehensive respiratory care. The lungs, vital to the respiratory system, face increasing health threats worldwide—respiratory diseases rank as the third leading cause of death globally.
Rising patient numbers are linked not only to infections but also lifestyle factors such as vaping and chronic non-communicable diseases like obesity, all affecting lung health.
Dr Tulthon Wongmeatanukroh, a specialist in respiratory medicine and critical care, explained that everyone breathes with risk factors determined by what they inhale.
Risks include pathogens, behaviours (e.g., vaping), genetic conditions, and ageing, all impacting lung health. Therefore, lung health monitoring and early symptom detection are crucial.
Early signs that may indicate lung problems include coughing (with or without sputum), unusual shortness of breath during normal activities, abnormal breathing sounds, or chest pain. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should promptly consult a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.
Advanced Arthritis & Arthroplasty Centre Prepares for an Ageing Society
Recently, Bumrungrad Hospital has upgraded its Advanced Arthritis & Arthroplasty Centre (AAA) to address Thailand’s transition into a fully ageing society. This demographic shift has led to a rise in osteoarthritis cases, a condition closely linked to advancing age.
Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that in 2019, approximately 528 million people worldwide suffered from osteoarthritis, with 73% aged over 55 and 60% being women.
In Thailand, over 6 million people are affected by knee osteoarthritis.
Prof Dr Aree Tanavalee, Head of the Advanced Arthritis & Arthroplasty Centre, explains that osteoarthritis of the knee and hip is not confined to the elderly but also affects working-age individuals who have sedentary lifestyles, limited physical activity, or engage in improper sports practices, all of which can accelerate joint degeneration.
Although osteoarthritis is not life-threatening, inadequate treatment significantly impacts quality of life. Without early and proper care, the condition can cause restricted mobility, joint deformities, and severe limitations in daily activities.
The centre addresses growing and complex medical demands with a team of specialists, robotic-assisted surgery, advanced pain management techniques, and comprehensive personalised care. It specialises in complex surgeries, aiming for prosthetic implants to last at least 25 years or a lifetime after surgery.
Wellness and Medical Service Hub
At a recent meeting of the Steering Committee for Developing Thailand as an International Health Hub (Wellness and Medical Service Hub), approval was given to the strategic plan for advancing Thailand as a global wellness and medical service centre from 2025 to 2034.
By 2034, the goal is for Thailand to be recognised as a world-class international health hub and a comprehensive medical industry centre, with sustainable growth in the health economy. This will be driven by six subcommittees focused on various strategic areas:
Medical Service Hub Subcommittee
Promotes health services such as medical treatment, aesthetic medicine, in vitro fertilisation (IVF), gender reassignment, and dental care for international patients visiting Thailand.
Wellness Hub Subcommittee
Focuses on enhancing wellness services, including Thai massage and other health promotion services for foreigners, while building value in wellness care.
Product Hub Subcommittee
Drives value creation in health and wellness services and promotes the use of Thai herbal products.
Academic Hub Subcommittee
Works to elevate medical and health promotion professions to support health tourism, promote high-value medical research, establish professional councils for aesthetics, and create associations for advanced medical products in Thailand.
Health Convention and Exhibition Hub Subcommittee
Develops an ecosystem for hosting medical and health academic conferences in Thailand, facilitating international academic participation, and promoting these events through online media.
Facilitation Subcommittee for Health Business and Products
Focuses on improving laws, regulations, and procedures to ease business operations and creating a centralised e-marketplace platform for wellness and medical products to support the strategic development of Thailand as an international health hub.