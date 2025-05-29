Private hospitals grow as foreign patients increase by 7.6%

The private hospital sector in Thailand is poised for notable growth in 2025, driven by an expanding foreign patient base and global health megatrends that are increasingly capturing public attention.

According to data from the Industry Analysis Report by Business Segment, total revenue for Thailand’s private hospital business is projected to grow by 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) in 2025.

This growth is largely attributed to a 7.6% YoY increase in revenue from foreign patients.

Revenue from Thai patients is expected to grow at a moderate pace of 5.2% YoY, slightly slower than in 2024. This deceleration is primarily due to slower economic growth in Thailand, which is influenced by global economic conditions and subsequently affects Thai consumers’ purchasing power and healthcare spending.

Data from the Medical Genomics Centre reveals that the government has set a target to create a health economy worth 690 billion baht in 2025, accounting for 3.39% of Thailand’s GDP.

This goal reflects a strong commitment to developing the medical industry as a key driver of the national economy.

Many private hospitals have adapted and refined their strategies to meet rising demand. Among them is Vimut Hospital, which has built a healthcare ecosystem and continuously innovates medical technologies to elevate treatment and service standards.