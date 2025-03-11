Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket Marks Groundbreaking Ceremony, A Significant Milestone for Health Tourism in Thailand

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Chai Sophonpanich, Chairman of the Board of Bumrungrad International Hospital; Mrs. Linda Lisahapanya, Managing Director; Mr. Aniello Sorrentino, PhD, Corporate Chief Strategy Officer; Ms. Artirat Charukitpipat, PhD, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. David Thomas Boucher, Chief Executive Officer of Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket, alongside other senior executives.

Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket is designed to be a premier primary care facility, providing world-class medical services to local residents, expatriates, and international patients seeking high-quality healthcare. The hospital will uphold Bumrungrad’s renowned standards, offering seamless access to top-tier medical expertise.

Beyond enhancing healthcare accessibility, Bumrungrad Phuket will contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth, creating employment opportunities and reinforcing Phuket’s reputation as a leading hub for wellness and medical tourism.



