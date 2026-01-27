null

Severe haze blankets city as PM2.5 reaches orange-level health risk

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27, 2026

Morning pollution conditions were assessed as unhealthy for sensitive groups, prompting guidance on personal protection, reduced outdoor exercise, and prompt medical consultation when unusual symptoms appear.

  • Bangkok is experiencing severe haze, with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding the safety standard in all monitored areas.
  • The city's air quality has reached an "orange-level" health risk, indicating that the pollution is beginning to affect public health.
  • The average PM2.5 concentration was 55.2 µg/m³, significantly higher than the 37.5 µg/m³ standard, with the highest reading recorded at 66.5 µg/m³.
  • Due to the health risk, residents are advised to wear PM2.5 protective masks outdoors, limit strenuous activities, and monitor for symptoms like coughing or breathing difficulty.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported at 7am on Tuesday (January 27) elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) across Bangkok.

Morning air conditions were severely poor, with PM2.5 concentrations above the standard in all areas monitored. The highest readings were recorded in Bang Rak, Nong Khaem and Sai Mai. Residents are advised to wear a PM2.5 protective mask when outdoors, monitor symptoms, and seek medical advice promptly if any abnormal signs appear.

The citywide average PM2.5 was 55.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the reference standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.

Severe haze blankets city as PM2.5 reaches orange-level health risk

12 districts with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok

  1. Bang Rak — 66.5 µg/m³
  2. Nong Khaem — 64.9 µg/m³
  3. Sai Mai — 64.8 µg/m³
  4. Prawet — 64.5 µg/m³
  5. Pathum Wan — 63.3 µg/m³
  6. Bang Kho Laem — 61.2 µg/m³
  7. Taling Chan — 61.1 µg/m³
  8. Khlong Sam Wa — 60.7 µg/m³
  9. Min Buri — 60.4 µg/m³
  10. Lat Krabang — 60.0 µg/m³
  11. Bang Khun Thian — 59.3 µg/m³
  12. Bang Phlat — 59.1 µg/m³

High-risk areas by zone

Overall, PM2.5 levels were reported to be increasing, with air quality assessed as “starting to affect health” (orange level) across the capital.

  • North Bangkok: 53.7–64.8 µg/m³ — starting to affect health
  • East Bangkok: 48.0–64.5 µg/m³ — starting to affect health
  • Central Bangkok: 48.2–58.9 µg/m³ — starting to affect health
  • South Bangkok: 44.7–66.5 µg/m³ — starting to affect health
  • North Thonburi: 46.7–61.1 µg/m³ — starting to affect health
  • South Thonburi: 45.9–64.9 µg/m³ — starting to affect health

Health advice (orange level): what to do

General public

  • Wear protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, whenever going outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for unusual symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, whenever going outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise and follow a doctor’s advice.
  • If symptoms occur or worsen, seek medical attention promptly.

Severe haze blankets city as PM2.5 reaches orange-level health risk

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy