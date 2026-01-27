Severe haze blankets city as PM2.5 reaches orange-level health risk

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported at 7am on Tuesday (January 27) elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) across Bangkok.

Morning air conditions were severely poor, with PM2.5 concentrations above the standard in all areas monitored. The highest readings were recorded in Bang Rak, Nong Khaem and Sai Mai. Residents are advised to wear a PM2.5 protective mask when outdoors, monitor symptoms, and seek medical advice promptly if any abnormal signs appear.

The citywide average PM2.5 was 55.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the reference standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.