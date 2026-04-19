Thailand drafts stricter rules for cosmetic skin injections

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ministry of Public Health, has opened a public hearing on the draft Notification of the Ministry of Public Health on injectable products for correcting skin defects, from April 17 to May 16, 2026, before it is formally enforced.

The move aims to raise safety standards for consumers as demand for skin filler injection services continues to increase.

Background to the problem

At present, the market for injectable products used to correct skin defects is developing rapidly, with a wide range of active substances now being used, including both natural and synthetic materials, beyond the well-known hyaluronic acid.

As a result, many products do not fall under the scope of the previous Ministry of Public Health notification issued in 2019, which covered only hyaluronic acid products.

This legal gap has led to unequal regulation of products in the same category, even though they share the same purpose, method of use and level of risk.

Some products have therefore escaped safety standards and sales controls.