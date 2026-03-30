Thailand eyes stricter data centre licences as market nears 2 trillion baht

The rapid growth of large-scale data centres in Thailand is coming under closer scrutiny, amid questions over whether they could become more than just critical infrastructure for the digital economy and instead turn into a potential loophole for call centre gangs, scammers and grey capital to use as an operating base.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), said Thailand’s data centre industry is expanding at a dramatic pace.

From 2025 to 2031, the market is projected to grow by an average of 27.71% per year, with its value rising from 470 billion baht to more than 2.02 trillion baht. Growth on this scale, he said, means the state must “set new rules” to prevent long-term risks.

One of the key concerns being closely watched is anxiety among the financial sector and security agencies that data centres could be exploited by grey capital networks. This could include leasing infrastructure to call centre gangs, using them as communication signal hubs, or even making them part of money-laundering operations through digital businesses.