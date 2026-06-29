The Hidden Connection Between Trauma, Displacement, and Addiction

As an international rehabilitation centre, we at The Hills are aware of the unique journey some of our clients have had to endure before reaching the point of receiving support. Understanding the links between addiction, displacement, and human trafficking is critical to providing compassionate and effective care. With the right support, survivors can move beyond survival and towards recovery, resilience, and hope.

Addiction is often rooted in trauma, and few populations face greater trauma than refugees and survivors of human trafficking. Experiences of violence, displacement, exploitation, loss, and chronic uncertainty can significantly increase the risk of substance misuse and addiction. These experiences can leave deep emotional wounds that may remain untreated for many years. Without safety, stability, or support, many people are left carrying the weight of trauma alone.

Refugees frequently flee war, persecution, conflict, or disaster, often enduring dangerous journeys and prolonged instability. Many are separated from their families and communities, leaving them without familiar support systems. They may face language barriers, financial hardship, and difficulty adjusting to a new environment. These experiences can contribute to mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, and PTSD, all of which are strongly associated with substance use disorders.