The Hidden Connection Between Trauma, Displacement, and Addiction

As an international rehabilitation centre, we at The Hills are aware of the unique journey some of our clients have had to endure before reaching the point of receiving support. Understanding the links between addiction, displacement, and human trafficking is critical to providing compassionate and effective care. With the right support, survivors can move beyond survival and towards recovery, resilience, and hope.
Addiction is often rooted in trauma, and few populations face greater trauma than refugees and survivors of human trafficking. Experiences of violence, displacement, exploitation, loss, and chronic uncertainty can significantly increase the risk of substance misuse and addiction. These experiences can leave deep emotional wounds that may remain untreated for many years. Without safety, stability, or support, many people are left carrying the weight of trauma alone.
Refugees frequently flee war, persecution, conflict, or disaster, often enduring dangerous journeys and prolonged instability. Many are separated from their families and communities, leaving them without familiar support systems. They may face language barriers, financial hardship, and difficulty adjusting to a new environment. These experiences can contribute to mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, and PTSD, all of which are strongly associated with substance use disorders.
For some, alcohol or drugs become a way to cope with emotional pain, traumatic memories, fear, or hopelessness. Substances may feel like an escape from overwhelming emotions or difficult memories. What begins as a way to numb pain can quickly develop into dependency. While they may provide temporary relief, they often deepen existing difficulties and create new barriers to recovery.
Human trafficking and addiction are also closely connected. Traffickers commonly target vulnerable individuals, including refugees and displaced people. In some cases, substances are deliberately used as a method of control, with victims forced into dependency or manipulated through access to drugs or alcohol. In other cases, individuals struggling with addiction may become more vulnerable to exploitation due to financial hardship, homelessness, or social isolation.
For trafficking survivors, substance use may continue long after exploitation has ended, serving as a coping mechanism for trauma, shame, fear, and psychological distress. Recovery can be especially challenging when trust has been broken and personal safety has been taken away. Many survivors also struggle with rebuilding their identity and sense of belonging. As a result, addiction and trauma often become deeply intertwined through dual diagnosis.
A trauma-informed approach is essential when supporting refugees and trafficking survivors affected by addiction. Healing takes time, patience, and a safe environment where people feel understood. Professional care can help individuals rebuild trust, develop healthy coping strategies, and restore a sense of stability in their lives. By addressing both trauma and substance use together, individuals have a greater opportunity to heal, rebuild their lives, and achieve lasting recovery.