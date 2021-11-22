Tue, December 21, 2021

Public Health Ministry vows to start hunting for the unjabbed in Thailand

The authorities will have to start looking for people who have not been vaccinated yet to ensure Thailand achieves herd immunity soon, the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Kiattibhoom Vongrachit told the press on Monday.

It is believed that some 10 million people in Thailand have not yet received their first jab

He also said that a large swathe of the population has been double jabbed, though the real numbers are not available yet because the database needs to be updated.

As for whether Thailand is moving towards herd immunity, he said he has tasked the Department of Medical Sciences with conducting a study to see how much of the population has developed an immunity to Covid-19.

In terms of those who have been vaccinated, he said the ministry may have to take measures to ban them from participating in activities that may spread the virus. However, he said, the ministry has still not decided whether it will implement the Communicable Disease Act to control people.

Meanwhile, medics will try to administer up to 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by December 5, he said.

Published : November 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

