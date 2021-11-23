Tue, December 21, 2021

TCC wraps up Thai Ruam Jai project after dispensing over 3 million jabs to Bangkokians

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) said on Tuesday that it wrapped up its Thai Ruam Jai project on November 15 after administering more than 3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok.

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said that though the project has officially ended, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is still providing free jabs for both locals and foreigners at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre on Din Daeng Road.

Sanan said that over the past six months, TCC has received cooperation from businesses, banks, schools and help from more than 60 agencies in terms of venues, materials and volunteers.

He added that nearly everybody in Bangkok has received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the capital should use this fact to bolster the confidence of tourists. He added that a jump in consumer spending in the last two months of the year is very important as it will drive economic recovery next year.

However, he voiced concerns about people who have not been vaccinated yet, saying Thailand has enough doses in stock to cover more people.

Published : November 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

