Crackdown on illegal migrant workers after November 30

Suchart said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan instructed the Labour Ministry to manage migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar systematically to alleviate the suffering of employers/establishments facing a labour shortage.
If any individual/company employs foreigners without a work permit after November 30, there will be a fine of THB10,000-100,000 per foreigner.
Repeated offences are punishable by imprisonment and foreigners working without permits will be prohibited from employment for three years.
Published : November 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
