Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Crackdown on illegal migrant workers after November 30

The Labour Ministry, the Department of Employment, along with the Immigration Office and security agencies, including the military and police, will seriously investigate, suppress, arrest and prosecute foreigners working illegally in the country after November 30, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Wednesday.

Suchart said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan instructed the Labour Ministry to manage migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar systematically to alleviate the suffering of employers/establishments facing a labour shortage.

If any individual/company employs foreigners without a work permit after November 30, there will be a fine of THB10,000-100,000 per foreigner.

Repeated offences are punishable by imprisonment and foreigners working without permits will be prohibited from employment for three years.

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailand
