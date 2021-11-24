China allows import of rice from 93 Thai mills

He said China’s General Administration of Customs had imposed a measure that requires all rice exporters to be registered.
“Today, we received good news from China that after a random inspection of five representatives of Thai rice producers and processors, 46 have been successfully registered and can export rice to China,” Pichet said.
After combining and updating the list, Thailand now has 93 exporters who are allowed to send rice to China.
During the January-October period, Thailand exported 430,000 tonnes of rice to China worth nearly THB7 billion.
Besides Thailand, China imports rice from India and Vietnam.
Published : November 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
