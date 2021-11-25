Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Ten provinces get flood, landslide risk warning

The National Water Command has found that there are still flood and landslide risk areas in the South, with heavy rains continuing to batter many areas.

The following provinces have been instructed to watch out for flooding and landslides from November 26 to 30:

- Chumphon

- Surat Thani

- Nakhon Si Thammarat

- Phatthalung

- Songkhla

- Ranong

- Trang

- Pattani

- Yala

- Narathiwat

Large and medium-sized reservoirs with more than 80 per cent of water are likely to witness overflows.

Officials have been asked to watch for water overflowing their banks and flooding lowlands around estuaries as the sea level will rise about 0.5-1 metre – higher than normal.

Related News

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.