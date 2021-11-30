Bangkok’s suburban Red Line in full service, attracts over 10,000 commuters on first day

The fares range from 12 to 42 baht, and the first day saw a total of 11,401 commuters, with most of them ending or starting their journey at Bang Sue Grand Station.
At Bang Sue, the line branches into two – Bang Sue-Rangsit to the north and Bang Sue-Taling Chan to the west.
The services have been extended to midnight every day.
Trains on the Bang Sue-Rangsit line run every 12 minutes during rush hour – 7am to 9.30am and 5pm to 7.30pm – and 20 minutes outside of rush hour. Trains on Bang Sue-Taling Chan line run every 20 minutes during service hours
Published : November 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
