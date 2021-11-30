Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok’s suburban Red Line in full service, attracts over 10,000 commuters on first day

The State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line went commercial on Monday after providing free runs for four months.

The fares range from 12 to 42 baht, and the first day saw a total of 11,401 commuters, with most of them ending or starting their journey at Bang Sue Grand Station.

At Bang Sue, the line branches into two – Bang Sue-Rangsit to the north and Bang Sue-Taling Chan to the west.

The services have been extended to midnight every day.

Trains on the Bang Sue-Rangsit line run every 12 minutes during rush hour – 7am to 9.30am and 5pm to 7.30pm – and 20 minutes outside of rush hour. Trains on Bang Sue-Taling Chan line run every 20 minutes during service hours

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

