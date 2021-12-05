Pattani’s Baan Khun Phithak Raya wins Unesco award for cultural conservation

The two-storey shophouse played a significant role in Pattani’s history and its economic growth. There is also a mention of Baan Khun Phithak Raya in records of King Rama V’s visit to the province and features prominently in photographs taken during the Japanese invasion of Thailand in 1941.

Senator Anusat Suwanmongkol spent some 8 million baht to have the century-old structure restored by skilled craftsmen from the Fine Arts Department.