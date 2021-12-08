Tue, December 21, 2021

Over 80% the people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Songkhla fully vaccinated

Precisely 95,879,742 doses of vaccination have been administered – 49,398,383 first doses, 42,655,042 second doses and 3,826,317 third doses – the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Wednesday.

The provinces with the lowest vaccination rate for first doses are Nong Bua Lamphu (35.9 per cent of the population), Surin (42.5), Bueng Kan (36), Nakhon Phanom (37), Sakon Nakhon (38.7), Kalasin (39.3), Roi Et (41), Samut Songkhram (46.4), Phitsanulok (44.3) and Sisaket (42).

Meanwhile, a Department of Disease Control survey found that 80.9 per cent of people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi and Songkhla have received two doses while 20.6 per cent have already got a booster shot and 8.5 per cent have not been vaccinated.

The top five fears cited as reasons for not getting vaccinated are: 75.38 per cent fear weakness which could affected work, 74.6 per cent fear paralysis, 72.3 per cent fear side effects such as fever, vomiting, headache, body pain, 64.62 per cent are unsure of the efficacy of the vaccine, and 53.08 per cent think they are at no risk of infection.

