GPO expected to release new Aids drugs by 2022-end

The GPO is in the process of applying to register the formulas with the Food and Drug Administration and the new drugs are expected to be released to patients at the end of 2022.
Thailand had an estimated 493,859 Aids patients as of April 19, with 5,825 new cases and 11,214 deaths a year, or 31 in a day.
Published : December 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
