Tue, December 21, 2021

GPO expected to release new Aids drugs by 2022-end

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) has developed new Aids drugs that are both anti-retroviral formulations containing Dolutegravir and medication to treat complications such as anti-HCV that reduces drug resistance, deputy managing director Sirikul Matevelungsun said on Wednesday.

The GPO is in the process of applying to register the formulas with the Food and Drug Administration and the new drugs are expected to be released to patients at the end of 2022.

Thailand had an estimated 493,859 Aids patients as of April 19, with 5,825 new cases and 11,214 deaths a year, or 31 in a day.

Nation Thailand
