PM concerned about dust problem

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about people in Bangkok and its vicinity who face the problem of PM 2.5 dust that has exceeded the health standard in some areas, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

Following the premier’s concern, the Public Health Ministry is preparing to open an online pollution clinic and prepare dust-free rooms in public health service facilities for high-risk groups such as children and the elderly.

It is expected that the PM 2.5 dust problem in Bangkok and its vicinity will head above the standard during the period of December 15-18, but there is a chance the situation will improve during the December 19-21 period.

However, on December 22 and 23 there may be a chance that dust levels will rise further.

