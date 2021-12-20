Transport agencies working on making Bangkok Venice of the East again

The first phase (2022-2027) will cover either construction or upgrade of five routes, namely:

S1: Saen Saeb canal’s 12km extension from Wat Si Bun Ruang to Suwinthawong Road and the 1.5km Phan Fa Lilat Bridge to Phra Sumen Fort.

S2: From Pratunam Maha Sawat to Chaiyapruek Mala Temple (28km)

S3: Bangkok Noi canal from Wat Chalong to Siriraj Hospital (7.1km)

S4: Lat Phrao canal from Sai Mai Road to Phra Khanong (25.7km)

S5: Prem Prachakorn canal from Rangsit Temple to Bang Sue (20.5km)

The second phase (2028-2032) will cover five routes, namely:

M1: Prawet Burirom canal extension from Iam Sombat Market to Wat Sangkharacha (21.4km)

M2: Rangsit Prayoonsak canal from Rangsit Market to Lotus Klong 7 (18km)

M3: Khlong Lat Phrao extension from Sai Mai-Khu Khot to Pratunam Khlong Song (8.5km)

M4: Khlong Phasi Charoen extension from Petchkasem 69 to Krathum Baen watergate (16.5km)

M5: Chao Phraya River from Pak Kret to Pathum Thani’s Muang district (15km)

The third phase (2033-2042) will cover four routes, namely:

L1: From Wat Tanote to Khlong Bang Kruai intersection (18.3km)

L2: Bangkok Yai canal from Khlong Bang Khun Si intersection to Kanlayanamit Temple (6.2km)

L3: Khlong Mon from Arun Amarin Road to Khlong Bang Khun Si intersection (3km)

L4: Khlong Chak Phra from Bang Khun Non Road to Charansanitwong 25 Road (5.2km)