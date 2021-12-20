Transport agencies working on making Bangkok Venice of the East again

Surapong Meantmitr, deputy director of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, said on Monday that the canal network will be developed in three phases and will cover 14 routes.
The first phase (2022-2027) will cover either construction or upgrade of five routes, namely:
S1: Saen Saeb canal’s 12km extension from Wat Si Bun Ruang to Suwinthawong Road and the 1.5km Phan Fa Lilat Bridge to Phra Sumen Fort.
S2: From Pratunam Maha Sawat to Chaiyapruek Mala Temple (28km)
S3: Bangkok Noi canal from Wat Chalong to Siriraj Hospital (7.1km)
S4: Lat Phrao canal from Sai Mai Road to Phra Khanong (25.7km)
S5: Prem Prachakorn canal from Rangsit Temple to Bang Sue (20.5km)
The second phase (2028-2032) will cover five routes, namely:
M1: Prawet Burirom canal extension from Iam Sombat Market to Wat Sangkharacha (21.4km)
M2: Rangsit Prayoonsak canal from Rangsit Market to Lotus Klong 7 (18km)
M3: Khlong Lat Phrao extension from Sai Mai-Khu Khot to Pratunam Khlong Song (8.5km)
M4: Khlong Phasi Charoen extension from Petchkasem 69 to Krathum Baen watergate (16.5km)
M5: Chao Phraya River from Pak Kret to Pathum Thani’s Muang district (15km)
The third phase (2033-2042) will cover four routes, namely:
L1: From Wat Tanote to Khlong Bang Kruai intersection (18.3km)
L2: Bangkok Yai canal from Khlong Bang Khun Si intersection to Kanlayanamit Temple (6.2km)
L3: Khlong Mon from Arun Amarin Road to Khlong Bang Khun Si intersection (3km)
L4: Khlong Chak Phra from Bang Khun Non Road to Charansanitwong 25 Road (5.2km)
If things go as planned, water transport coverage will expand from 77km to 285km and the number of routes will increase from five to 14. The number of people commuting via canals daily is expected to rise from 193,000 to 354,000.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021