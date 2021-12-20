TCC worried China-Laos railway will open floodgate for Chinese goods

The aim of the talks is to solve problems hampering Sino-Thai trade, like difficult customs clearance problems for fruit from Thailand.

He added that the ministry is also working on maintaining a balance of imports and exports between the two countries. For instance, if 100 containers arrive from China, then the same number of containers should head to China.

The two sides are currently concentrating on the export of orchids and rubber to China via the new railway, while the export of fruit will be discussed early next year ahead of the fruit season.

Chaiyasit said if no conclusion is arrived at, then the Mohan checkpoint in Yunnan and the Youyiguan checkpoint in Guangxi will continue being congested.