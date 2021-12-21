Fri, December 24, 2021

in-focus

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

After the Test & Go scheme was cancelled on Tuesday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the 200,000 holders of the Thailand Pass will still be allowed to enter under the scheme.

However, under new measures, people arriving under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes will undergo two RT-PCR tests – the first on arrival and the second on the 7th day.

He said the cancellation will be reviewed again on January 4, adding that the government needs to respond quickly as Thailand has entered the high tourism season. He added that lockdown would be the last resort.

Anutin also said that the prime minister is pushing for more people to get booster shots as soon as possible and provincial governors have been advised accordingly.

Related News

Published : December 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand recorded 2,671 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Friday.

Published : Dec 24, 2021

Upper Thailand gets warmer by 1-3 °C, rains ease in the South

Published : Dec 24, 2021

Ministry will seek Unesco listing of Thai marijuana as an ‘intangible cultural heritage’

Published : Dec 23, 2021

No more state pedestal drinking water fountains in Bangkok

Published : Dec 23, 2021

Latest News

Nightmare before Christmas: Việt Nam lose to Thailand in AFF Cup

Published : Dec 24, 2021

Hospital overload: Korea orders 210 COVID-19 patients to leave ICUs

Published : Dec 24, 2021

Men’s makeup increasingly popular in Japan amid pandemic

Published : Dec 24, 2021

Official vows high-quality medical support for Winter Olympics

Published : Dec 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.