Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

However, under new measures, people arriving under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes will undergo two RT-PCR tests – the first on arrival and the second on the 7th day.
He said the cancellation will be reviewed again on January 4, adding that the government needs to respond quickly as Thailand has entered the high tourism season. He added that lockdown would be the last resort.
Anutin also said that the prime minister is pushing for more people to get booster shots as soon as possible and provincial governors have been advised accordingly.
Published : December 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
