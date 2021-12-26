Suvarnabhumi waives Zone C parking fees from Dec 30 to Jan 4

Zone C can accommodate 718 cars, while a shuttle service is provided every 15 minutes between the parking lot and terminal. The service is available 24 hours.
Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said that for the 12 days between Christmas and January 5, Suvarnabhumi is expected to attract more than 590,000 passengers or an average of about 49,000 people per day, marking a 72.24 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
The forecast numbers have been split into approximately 188,637 international passengers, including departures, and 402,453 local passengers.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration resolved on December 21 to temporarily suspend the Test & Go scheme until January 4 to curb the spread of Omicron.
Published : December 26, 2021
