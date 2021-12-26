Suvarnabhumi waives Zone C parking fees from Dec 30 to Jan 4

Zone C can accommodate 718 cars, while a shuttle service is provided every 15 minutes between the parking lot and terminal. The service is available 24 hours.

Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said that for the 12 days between Christmas and January 5, Suvarnabhumi is expected to attract more than 590,000 passengers or an average of about 49,000 people per day, marking a 72.24 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.