Sat, January 22, 2022

3 companies bid for THB82 billion MRT Purple Line

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has, as of Monday, received three bids for the 82-billion-baht Purple Line running from Tao Poon to Rat Burana (Kanchanaphisek ring road).

The first two bidders were CKST Joint Venture Group, an alliance between CH Karnchang and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, and ITD-NWR MRT joint venture comprising Italian-Thai Public Co and Nawarat Patanakarn. The third company to hand in a bid was Unique Engineering and Construction.

The bidders will be considered in technical terms, the price offered and if they have worked in Thailand for at least 20 years.

MRTA will announce the winner in the first quarter of 2022, after which the contract will be signed immediately to expedite the start of construction within the third quarter. The construction is expected to take 2,005 days and should be completed by the end of 2027.

