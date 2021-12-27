Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailand confirms 514 Omicron cases

The number of patients infected with the Omicron strain in Thailand has risen to 514, with two-thirds of them being tourists, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced on Monday.

However, most of the patients have mild symptoms with a slight infection of the upper respiratory tract, though their lungs are clear. Of the patients, 54 per cent have developed a cough, 37 per cent have a sore throat and only 29 per cent also have a fever.

The newest cluster of concern was found in Si Sa Ket, where a couple travelling back from Belgium had tested positive for Omicron and are believed to have transmitted the virus to 125 people with another 97 awaiting confirmation. The cluster is also believed to be linked to six infections in Udon Thani and four in Lamphun.

Related News

Published : December 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.