Thailand confirms 514 Omicron cases

However, most of the patients have mild symptoms with a slight infection of the upper respiratory tract, though their lungs are clear. Of the patients, 54 per cent have developed a cough, 37 per cent have a sore throat and only 29 per cent also have a fever.
The newest cluster of concern was found in Si Sa Ket, where a couple travelling back from Belgium had tested positive for Omicron and are believed to have transmitted the virus to 125 people with another 97 awaiting confirmation. The cluster is also believed to be linked to six infections in Udon Thani and four in Lamphun.
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022