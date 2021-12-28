Cabinet greenlights Bangkok byelection to replace Sira Jenjaka

According to the Constitution, the position will be deemed vacant from the date the court’s ruling was read. Election for the post must be held by February 4.
The draft will be implemented on January 2, and the Election Commission will announce the date of the poll the following day.
The polling station and list of voters will be announced on January 4, and candidates will be able to register between January 6 and 10. If all goes to plan, the election should be held by January 30.
Published : December 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
