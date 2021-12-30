Sat, January 22, 2022

First of ‘7 dangerous days’ sees 362 accidents, 39 deaths

December 29, the first of “seven dangerous days” for the New Year festival, saw 362 accidents, 39 deaths and 362 injuries, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Thursday.

Speeding remains the leading cause of the highest number of accidents, with 34.6 per cent, followed by drink driving (23.8%). The most accidents occurred on long, straight roads.

The most accident-prone vehicles were motorcycles at 81 per cent.

The province with the highest number of accidents was Ratchaburi (13), while Nakhon Ratchasima had the most fatalities (5). Loei accounted for the most accidents, at 14.

Published : December 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

