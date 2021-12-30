First of ‘7 dangerous days’ sees 362 accidents, 39 deaths

Speeding remains the leading cause of the highest number of accidents, with 34.6 per cent, followed by drink driving (23.8%). The most accidents occurred on long, straight roads.
The most accident-prone vehicles were motorcycles at 81 per cent.
The province with the highest number of accidents was Ratchaburi (13), while Nakhon Ratchasima had the most fatalities (5). Loei accounted for the most accidents, at 14.
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022