Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Maya Bay on Krabi’s Phi Phi Leh opens to tourists

Krabi’s beautiful Maya Bay has been opened to tourists from January 1 for the first time since June 1, 2018.

Pramote Kaewnam, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, said only 375 tourists can visit for just one hour at a time. He also said swimming in the bay is strictly prohibited.

Maya Bay on Krabi’s Phi Phi Leh opens to tourists

January 1 saw many speedboats and long-tail boats delivering groups at Phi Phi Leh island’s Loh Samah Bay Pier.

Maya Bay was closed to tourists in June 2018 due to “irreparable” ecological damage and to give the area a chance to recover.

Related News

Published : January 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

ATKs go on sale at PTT station

Published : Jan 12, 2022

