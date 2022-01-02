Maya Bay on Krabi’s Phi Phi Leh opens to tourists

Pramote Kaewnam, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, said only 375 tourists can visit for just one hour at a time. He also said swimming in the bay is strictly prohibited.
January 1 saw many speedboats and long-tail boats delivering groups at Phi Phi Leh island’s Loh Samah Bay Pier.
Maya Bay was closed to tourists in June 2018 due to “irreparable” ecological damage and to give the area a chance to recover.
Published : January 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
