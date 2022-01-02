Thai fruit stuck at border can enter China from Jan 4

Exporters have until Tuesday to change their phytosanitary certificates after which the fruit can undergo customs clearance at Pingxiang crossing before entering China.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Thailand has exported more than 2 million tonnes of fruit worth 148 billion baht in the first 10 months of 2021.
The top three fruits exported to China are durian, longan and young coconut, but many shipments have been stuck at the border due to new clearance rules introduced late last year.
Published : January 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
