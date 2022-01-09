Sat, January 22, 2022

586 Karen skip across to Mae Sot to flee Myanmar military, KNPP clashes

More than 500 Karen refugees fled to Tak’s Mae Sot district on Friday after skirmishes broke out between the Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s military) and Karenni National Progress Party (KNPP).

This is the first time in nearly a decade that the two sides have clashed.

The Thai-Myanmar Border Command Centre said it will provide humanitarian assistance to the 586 refugees, most of whom are women, children and the elderly, and put them up in temporary safe areas.

The Thai border committee has called on its Myanmar counterpart to urge the Tatmadaw to exercise caution when employing gunfire and airstrikes to ensure border guards and Thais living in the area are not affected.

