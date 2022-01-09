586 Karen skip across to Mae Sot to flee Myanmar military, KNPP clashes

This is the first time in nearly a decade that the two sides have clashed.
The Thai-Myanmar Border Command Centre said it will provide humanitarian assistance to the 586 refugees, most of whom are women, children and the elderly, and put them up in temporary safe areas.
The Thai border committee has called on its Myanmar counterpart to urge the Tatmadaw to exercise caution when employing gunfire and airstrikes to ensure border guards and Thais living in the area are not affected.
Published : January 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
