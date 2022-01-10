Sat, January 22, 2022

All Thai hospitals urged to accept infected children as Omicron wave rises

The Department of Medical Services has urged hospitals across the country not to turn away children sickened by Covid-19 amid an expected surge of Omicron cases. Department chief Dr Somsak Ankasil predicts the new wave will hit children aged 5-11 especially hard.

Supplies of antiviral favipiravir liquid are being prepared at Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health to cope with the expected surge. The institute is also arranging for paediatric experts to oversee home-isolation and community-isolation cases, and preparing medical supplies such as masks for young patients.

Two babies aged four months and six months old who were admitted to the institute on Sunday after a long wait were asymptomatic and categorised as mild (“Green”) cases, Dr Somsak said. Both are being monitored closely.

He asked for all hospitals to cooperate by admitting young patients who arrived needing treatment.

Published : January 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

