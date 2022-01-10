All Thai hospitals urged to accept infected children as Omicron wave rises

Supplies of antiviral favipiravir liquid are being prepared at Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health to cope with the expected surge. The institute is also arranging for paediatric experts to oversee home-isolation and community-isolation cases, and preparing medical supplies such as masks for young patients.
Two babies aged four months and six months old who were admitted to the institute on Sunday after a long wait were asymptomatic and categorised as mild (“Green”) cases, Dr Somsak said. Both are being monitored closely.
He asked for all hospitals to cooperate by admitting young patients who arrived needing treatment.
Published : January 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
