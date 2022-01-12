Sat, January 22, 2022

People in risk groups urged to get fourth dose against Covid

The Public Health Ministry is urging people in risk groups, such as the elderly and those who need to take immunosuppressive drugs, to get a fourth vaccine dose three months after receiving the third dose to stimulate immunity against Covid-19, Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said on Wednesday.

The Immunisation Subcommittee decided that if the third, or booster, dose was AstraZeneca, they should receive a fourth dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, while those who got Pfizer as a booster must go in for Pfizer again or Moderna.

As for those who have received two Sinovac doses plus an AstraZeneca booster, Dr Opas suggested that the fourth dose should also be AstraZeneca.

Published : January 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

