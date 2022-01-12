People in risk groups urged to get fourth dose against Covid

The Immunisation Subcommittee decided that if the third, or booster, dose was AstraZeneca, they should receive a fourth dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, while those who got Pfizer as a booster must go in for Pfizer again or Moderna.
As for those who have received two Sinovac doses plus an AstraZeneca booster, Dr Opas suggested that the fourth dose should also be AstraZeneca.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
