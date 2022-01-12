Bangkok to invite three other provinces to join revival of Prem Prachakorn, Saen Saep canals

The city clerk said he had assigned related agencies to “create understanding” with communities encroaching on waterways and invite them to join the Prem Prachakorn Canal Development Plan to rehabilitate the canal that includes areas of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Ayutthaya.
The Drainage Bureau and the district office have collected waste under houses along the Saen Saep Canal and inspected pipelines to collect wastewater at the Bang Sue Wastewater Treatment Centre.
Permanent Secretary for Bangkok Kajit Chatchawanich said the development of the Prem Prachakorn and Saen Saep canals is a major project.
There is currently a plan to move houses that encroach on canals and a dam construction plan is in progress, he said.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
